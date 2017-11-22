How this mom turned a $2,000 loan from her mother into a $260 million fortune

"Okay, I will carry it on my shelf, but then you need to do demos and you need to educate the consumer," Iclisoy recalls her saying. Iclisoy had to explain why her shampoo was different and better and worth the higher price point.

"And I did that. For the first eight years, I was a demo girl — you know the girl who stands at the end of the aisle and says, 'Could you try my product?'"

Iclisoy had launched California Baby in 1995 because as a new mom, she was horrified by the ingredients in run-of-the-mill baby shampoos. She wanted something healthier for her child. So she started the business with a $2,000 loan from her mother (which she was able to pay back in five years, though her mom didn't expect to be repaid.)

In the early years, the demos kept Iclisoy on the road a lot. "I was hitting stores all the time but I never took a vacation for pleasure," she says. She went nearly a decade without one, she says.

Part of the slow liftoff was the novelty of natural products at the time — though she admits Californians were a good bunch to start with since they were eager early adopters and obsessed with their health.