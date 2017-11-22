How this mom turned a $2,000 loan from her mother into a $260 million fortune

The first retailer that sold Jessica Iclisoy's natural shampoo for children was Whole Foods. Asked to reflect on how she got her product onto those shelves when her company, California Baby, was still tiny and the idea of natural products was new, she's pretty matter of fact.
"I just walked in," says Iclisoy, speaking at the Iconic Tour in Los Angeles. "I had my bottle and I talked to the lady on the aisle and I said, 'I have got this shampoo. And I made it.'"
Iclisoy was pointed to the Whole Foods body-care buyer, who agreed to give her a chance.