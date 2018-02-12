Three common reasons people leave their jobs, and how companies can try to stop them

For employers faced with high staff turnover, it can be easy to point the finger.

Today's workforce — millennials, especially — has come to be defined as restless, with a tendency toward frequent job-hopping and increased expectations. Indeed, 38 percent of employees in Asia are actively looking for a new job, based on the latest research from global recruitment specialists Hays, while a further 42 percent are open to new opportunities. In the U.S. and Europe, the number actively job-hunting is closer to 60 percent.

However, according to Hays' managing director for Asia, Richard Eardley, employers should actually look at where they may be going wrong and how they can adapt alongside the changing workforce.

"It's not a grass is greener syndrome," Eardley told CNBC Make It. "It's a sign of the current times and employers know that if they don't change, staff will start to look across the road."

Of the reasons cited by employees currently looking to move jobs, salary and benefits, career progression and seeking new challenges ranked as the top three. Those are demands that can typically be met by employers, but they may be stymied by three common shortcomings, Eardley noted.