Melinda Gates on the gendered questions she receives about her work with Bill

Bill and Melinda Gates have a long history of working together, so it comes as no surprise that the billionaires occasionally disagree.

However, in their 2018 annual letter, Melinda notes that she receives questions about how the couple deals with disagreements much more frequently than her husband.

"Sometimes, it's from journalists hinting that Bill must be the one making the decisions," she writes. "Other times, it's from women philanthropists asking advice about how to work more effectively with their husbands."

The couple has spearheaded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for 18 years. But during the non-profit's early years, Melinda says she felt that gender disparity was to blame for her treatment.

Bill had just come from Microsoft where he was used to being in charge, whereas she was restarting her career after having kids.

In meetings, she was reserved while Bill was more talkative. She'd even notice the person they were meeting with would only pay attention to Bill and not glance her way.

Bill adds that because he's a man who has been a public figure for a long time, people often assume he's the one making all the decisions. That's not the case.