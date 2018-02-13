Bill and Melinda Gates: 'No, it's not fair that we have so much wealth'

Bill and Melinda Gates released their 10th Annual Letter Tuesday morning. In it, the billionaire philanthropists answer the 10 toughest questions they get asked, including: Is it fair that you have so much influence?

"No, it's not fair that we have so much wealth when billions of others have so little," says Melinda. "And it's not fair that our wealth opens doors that are closed to most people."

As a 2018 report from the global charity Oxfam highlights, the inequality gap is only increasing. In 2017, 82 percent of the total wealth created went to the top 1 percent. The bottom 50 percent of individuals saw no increase in their wealth at all.

In the United States, the three richest people — Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos — have more wealth than half the population of the U.S. combined.