In 2017, there was a new billionaire every 2 days

Around the world, there was a new billionaire every two days in 2017.

That's according to a report published Monday by the global charity Oxfam. The goal of the report, which is called "Reward Work, Not Wealth," is to call attention to wealth inequality.

There are 2,043 dollar billionaires in the world, the report finds.

The growth in wealth of the world's billionaires is eye-popping: Wealth of billionaires increased by $762 billion in 2017 — a sum which is enough to end extreme poverty around the world seven times over, the report says.

And 82 percent of the total wealth created wealth went to the top 1 percent while the bottom 50 percent of individuals saw no increase in their wealth at all.

Oxfam used data from Forbes and the Credit Suisse Global Wealth datebook for its calculations. Wealth is calculated as an individual's assets minus debts.

A mere 42 of the world's wealthiest people have the same amount of wealth as the bottom 3.7 billion people, according to new data from Credit Suisse, which the report highlights.

And in the United States, the three richest people — Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett — have more wealth than half the population of the US combined. That's according to a November report from from the progressive Washington, D.C.-based think tank Institute for Policy Studies, which the Oxfam study also points to.