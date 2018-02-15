The start-up is already selling the biological repair products to hospitals. Its biological "Band-Aids" are used to accelerate the treatment of wounds and burns resulting from injury or any manner of reconstructive surgery, and its injectable stem cell products can accelerate the repair of a tissue or organ. These restorative products cost from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars per unit, according to Hariri. Celularity bought its stem cell bandage business earlier in January when it acquired Alliqua BioMedical for $29 million, according to a press release.

Celularity's immunotherapy products are still in development. They will augment the immune system of patients fighting any number of complicated diseases, from cancer to Crohn's disease, according to the company.

Currently, there other immunotherapy products on the market, like those offered by companies including Juno and Kite, which use various other cells and methods of attacking cancer. Those therapies cost $300,000 to $500,000 per patient, according to Hariri. They are expensive treatments because such products require cells be engineered specifically for each patient, says Hariri.

However, according to Hariri, Celularity is engineering placental cells that can be administered to any patient. "Our approach is very different. We take placental T and natural killer cells, engineer those, so that they are available off the shelf, one size fits all, for cancer patients at the time of their diagnosis," says Hariri.

"It is an inevitability that cancer will be treated by engineering immune cells. What we are simply saying is that the placenta as a source of those immune cells allows us to democratize this technology in a way that previously were not possible," he adds.

That universality will also make the treatments less expensive. "The potential is to bring the price down significantly lower because it is not a bespoke treatment for every person. It is a treatment that is created that can be provided to a multitude of people," Diamandis tells CNBC Make It.

Celularity also currently has the technology to harvest and bank placental stem cells. However, injecting the cell material to increase longevity in humans is still in development, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Stem cells are ubiquitous in babies and children but, as we age, they slowly disappear, says Hariri.

"In a child or young adult, these stem cells are in large supply, acting as a built-in repair system," explains Diamandis in a 2017 blog post. "A useful analogy is to imagine your stem cells as a team of repairmen in your newly constructed mansion. When the mansion is new and the repairmen are young, they can fix everything perfectly. But as the repairman age and reduce in number, your mansion eventually goes into disrepair and eventually crumbles."