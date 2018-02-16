Here's the last time the president of the United States got a raise

Like the typical American, the president of the United States is on salary.

Unlike the typical American worker, who brings in about $44,564 a year, the president is paid $400,000 a year, plus an extra expense allowance of $50,000 a year, a $100,000 non-taxable travel account and $19,000 for entertainment.

Between 1789, when George Washington came into office, and today, there have been five pay raises for the President, the most recent one coming in 2001, when Congress doubled the presidential salary. George W. Bush, who took office that year, was the first to benefit from the increase — which, as you can tell from the breakdown below, was arguably overdue.

CNBC Make It used an inflation calculator to determine what each salary would be worth in today's dollars. It turns out that $400,000 a year is nothing compared to what some previous presidents earned.

1789: $25,000 ($669,469 in 2018 dollars)

1873: $50,000 ($994,060 in 2018 dollars)

1909: $75,000 ($1.97 million in 2018 dollars)

1949: $100,000 ($1.04 million in 2018 dollars)

1969: $200,000 ($1.35 million in 2018 dollars)

2001: $400,000