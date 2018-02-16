VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's the last time the president of the United States got a raise

President Donald Trump gestures to onlookers as he departs the White House on March, 15, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Bill O'Leary | The Washington Post | Getty Images
Like the typical American, the president of the United States is on salary.

Unlike the typical American worker, who brings in about $44,564 a year, the president is paid $400,000 a year, plus an extra expense allowance of $50,000 a year, a $100,000 non-taxable travel account and $19,000 for entertainment.

Between 1789, when George Washington came into office, and today, there have been five pay raises for the President, the most recent one coming in 2001, when Congress doubled the presidential salary. George W. Bush, who took office that year, was the first to benefit from the increase — which, as you can tell from the breakdown below, was arguably overdue.

CNBC Make It used an inflation calculator to determine what each salary would be worth in today's dollars. It turns out that $400,000 a year is nothing compared to what some previous presidents earned.

1789: $25,000 ($669,469 in 2018 dollars)

1873: $50,000 ($994,060 in 2018 dollars)

1909: $75,000 ($1.97 million in 2018 dollars)

1949: $100,000 ($1.04 million in 2018 dollars)

1969: $200,000 ($1.35 million in 2018 dollars)

2001: $400,000

Besides pay, the president gets free transportation in the presidential limousine, Marine One and Air Force One and, of course, free housing in the White House.

Another perk: After leaving office, the ex-presidents remain on the government payroll, bringing in an annual pension of about $200,000, as well as health care coverage and paid official travel.

While a salary of $400,000 is enough to put the president among the top 1 percent of earners in the U.S., a former president can rake in even more from book deals and speaking gigs. Bill Clinton had earned more than $75 million giving speeches after leaving the White House, CNN reported in 2012.

President Trump, whose net worth is an estimated $3 billion, pledged to donate his entire presidential salary to charity. He donated his 2017 third-quarter earnings to the Department of Health and Human Services and his fourth-quarter earnings to the Transportation Department.

As for America's First Ladies, they don't get paid a dime.

