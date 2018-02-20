9 words and phrases that make any professional look weak

Want an easy way to lose an employee's respect? Spell his or her name wrong in an email or document.
Want to ruin the relationship for the long-term? Spell the name wrong more than once.
Before you press send, make sure the names are 100 percent correct. These are the people who put in the hours for you day after day. If you repeatedly type "John" instead of "Jon," it's more than a "weak" approach.
It's a clear lack of respect.
Well, I hope you like my advice. If not, sorry for the trouble!
Your words set the tone. Use them wisely.
Danny Rubin is an author and speaker on business communication skills. Learn more about his award-winning book, Wait, How Do I Write This Email?, a collection of 100+ templates for networking/job search. Follow him on Twitter at @DannyHRubin.
