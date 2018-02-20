Here’s when you can expect to get your tax refund, according to the IRS

If you're part of the group of Americans who've already filed their taxes, you can expect to get your refund in about three weeks, according to a report issued by the IRS.

The report, which offers some basic tips to guide filers through tax season, says "the IRS issues more than nine out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days." However, there are some exceptions.

If you've claimed an Earned Income Tax Credit — a benefit for working people with low to moderate income — or an Additional Child Tax Credit — a tax reduction you may receive if you have children and your income meets certain qualifications — you won't be eligible to have your refund issued before Feb. 27. That's also assuming there are no outstanding issues with your return, the report notes.