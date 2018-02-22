Ellen DeGeneres asked Bill Gates to guess the prices of groceries—and he was totally lost

It's been a long time since Bill Gates has set foot inside a grocery store, he revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on a recent episode of The Ellen Show.

DeGeneres decided to put the billionaire Microsoft co-founder to the test by asking him to guess the price of common grocery store items such as boxed rice, laundry detergent pods, floss and pizza rolls.

The stakes: If he guessed the prices within a dollar for at least three of the products, every audience member would win a prize.

But Gates' first try didn't bode well for the audience. "How much do you think Rice-A-Roni would be, within a dollar?" Degeneres asked.

"Five dollars," Gates guessed before noting, "the audience didn't like that [answer]." The correct price: only $1.