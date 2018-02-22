Bill Gates doesn't have 'extravagant tastes' but he admits he has splurged—here's how

Shortly after Microsoft went public in 1986, Bill Gates became the youngest billionaire in the world at age 31. Since the tech legend doesn't have too many "extravagant tastes," he told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, his spending habits didn't change much when he started making big money.

He did, however, splurge on a luxury car: a used Porsche 911 supercar. "That was an indulgence," Gates told DeGeneres.

The car, which he bought when Microsoft was based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, wasn't just for show: Gates loved to put its speed to the test and race it in the dessert. His partner Paul Allen once had to bail him out of jail after one particularly reckless ride, according to a Time profile from 1997.