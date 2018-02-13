Melinda Gates: This is the one thing I wish everyone knew about Bill

They weren't able to strike that balance right away, she notes: "When Bill first came over to the foundation from Microsoft, he was used to being in charge. I'd stayed home with our kids, so I was restarting my career. There were times I felt that disparity — in meetings when I was reticent and he was voluble, or when the person we were meeting with looked toward Bill and not me."

Over the years, the couple learned how to handle these situations and establish themselves as leaders who shared responsibility. "Bill learned to make room for me to speak up," says Melinda. "And then once I spoke up, it was kind of funny, people went, 'Whoa. She has a lot of credibility. She knows what she's talking about.'"

They also learned to laugh off the particularly extreme cases of gender bias.

Bill affirms that they're equal partners "at home and at work," adding: "Because I've been a public figure longer, and because I'm a man, some people assume I am making the big decisions. That's never been the case."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: Bill and Melinda Gates: 'No, it's not fair that we have so much wealth'

