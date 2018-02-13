Melinda Gates: This is the one thing I wish everyone knew about Bill

If there's one thing Melinda Gates wishes everyone knew about her husband, it's that he's a good listener, the kind who can actually be swayed by a compelling argument.
"Bill is very open-minded," she writes in the annual letter they published Tuesday morning, "which isn't necessarily how people perceive him."
He "listens to other people, and lets himself be moved by what they say," she continues. "When I tell a story about what I've seen, he feels it. He might ask me to gather some data for good measure, but he doesn't doubt the reality of my experiences or the soundness of my judgment."