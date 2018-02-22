Tim Tebow shares the simple quality that makes people instantly like you

Outside of sports, Tebow has exemplified leadership as the founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, a philanthropic organization that he says will "fight for people that can't fight for themselves."

"If you're the CEO, and you really love your employees, and you're passionate about it, you will be willing to sacrifice. You will know their names, you will talk to them, you will invest in their families," he says. "Or you can just go through the motions and act like, 'I really love my employees.'"

He strives to be the former because he knows the consequence of lacking passion: You won't earn anyone's support.

"People want authentic. They want real. They want passionate," he says. "When people know that you care about them, and that you will fight for them, it's amazing to see how they fight for you."

That can entail a certain degree of selflessness. "There are a lot of people that will only sacrifice for themselves, because truly what they love most is themselves," Tebow says.

