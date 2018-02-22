Tim Tebow shares the simple quality that makes people instantly like you

There are three simple leadership qualities that make others follow you, football-star-turned-baseball-player Tim Tebow tells CNBC contributor Suzy Welch.
"When you truly love something, when you're passionate about something and you're willing to sacrifice for it, it's amazing how many people will be drawn to you," he says, "because those qualities are so contagious, and people want to be around it."
He learned this when he was just 8 years old. At the time, his father would drop Tim and his two brothers off at football practice and ask: "Do you really love what you're doing? Are you going to show that passion today?"