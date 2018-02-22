Why Tim Tebow says it’s so important to always ‘finish strong’ in anything you do

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow may be in the midst of a major career move from football to baseball, but he's not too worried about being unqualified.

The 30-year-old athlete says that the most important thing you need to do — whether it's in business, sports or in life — is to "finish strong."

"It's one of my favorite concepts because it doesn't take talent. It takes belief," Tebow tells CNBC contributor Suzy Welch in an exclusive interview.

Since playing football in college, Tebow says he always tried to play his best in the fourth quarter. Tebow tells Welch his best moments as an NFL player came whenever he saw his opponents were tired or fatigued. Tebow would take his rivals' uncertainty and turn it into his own opportunity.