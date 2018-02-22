VISIT CNBC.COM

Why Tim Tebow says it’s so important to always ‘finish strong’ in anything you do

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow may be in the midst of a major career move from football to baseball, but he's not too worried about being unqualified.

The 30-year-old athlete says that the most important thing you need to do — whether it's in business, sports or in life — is to "finish strong."

"It's one of my favorite concepts because it doesn't take talent. It takes belief," Tebow tells CNBC contributor Suzy Welch in an exclusive interview.

Since playing football in college, Tebow says he always tried to play his best in the fourth quarter. Tebow tells Welch his best moments as an NFL player came whenever he saw his opponents were tired or fatigued. Tebow would take his rivals' uncertainty and turn it into his own opportunity.

"I love the concept of finishing strong because whatever it is that we're going for in life, people are going to get fatigued and tired and discouraged," Tebow tells Welch. "But if we have our mindset on that goal and we continue to fight ... then we can finish strong," he says.

Tebow adds that meeting your goal doesn't take talent or ability: "It takes a mindset. It takes character. It takes being locked in."

"I wanna finish strong in life because it's more important than any job that I'll ever have," Tebow tells Welch. "More important than any business I'll ever have is to be able to finish strong for people and give my life to help as many people out."

