How Arianna Huffington, Tony Robbins and Oprah Winfrey use gratitude as a strategy for success

Arianna Huffington, Tony Robbins and Oprah Winfrey agree that success in life starts with acknowledging what you already have. They also share a similar daily ritual that helps them achieve short-term and long-term success: making a list of what they are grateful for.

"What we focus on, what we put our attention on really determines how we feel about that particular day or our life in general," Huffington recently told CNBC Make It.

A study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that people who wrote about their gratitude over a period of time showed greater signs of emotional well-being compared to people who wrote about negative or neutral life events.

Here is how Huffington, Robbins and Winfrey say you can use gratitude lists to boost success in your personal and professional life.