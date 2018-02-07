VISIT CNBC.COM

The top 10 U.S. cities with the happiest workers, according to over 20,000 reviews

More than half of Americans don't feel connected or fulfilled at their jobs, according to Gallup's 2017 State of the American Workplace. Consequently, this negates the work and effort of the most engaged employees.

To help people find happiness in the workplace, career website CareerBliss recently released its annual list of "Happiest Cities to Work" in the United States. Topping the list as the happiest city to work in is Mountain View, Calif., home to companies such as Google and LinkedIn.

CareerBliss used over 20,000 independent employee reviews to determine the cities with the greatest concentration of happy employees.

To evaluate happiness, CareerBliss' board of workplace PhD advisors, which include experts in organizational behavior, psychology and computer science, looked at the follow eight key factors: company culture, growth opportunities within the company, people you work with, person you directly work for, rewards you receive, support from the employer, work setting and CEO leadership.

Reviews are then quantified into what the website calls a "BlissScore" with five being the most positive score and one being the least positive.

"We know based on our data that for young professionals, it is much more about an overall company culture and personal fulfillment at work than a paycheck," CareerBliss CEO Heidi Golledge tells CNBC Make It in a statement.

Here are the top 10 U.S. cities with the happiest employees, according to CareerBliss.

10. Cleveland, OH

Pedestrians walk past restaurants and shops on East 4th Street in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.
Pedestrians walk past restaurants and shops on East 4th Street in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

Bliss Score: 3.26

9. Rockville, MD

Aerial view of the downtown portion of Rockville, Maryland, September 25, 2016. Situated close to Washington, DC, Rockville is a popular city among Federal government employees and contractors.
Aerial view of the downtown portion of Rockville, Maryland, September 25, 2016. Situated close to Washington, DC, Rockville is a popular city among Federal government employees and contractors.

Bliss Score: 3.27

8. Santa Clara, CA

A man poses for a photograph in front of Intel Corp. signage in front of the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.
A man poses for a photograph in front of Intel Corp. signage in front of the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.

Bliss Score 3.32

7. San Jose, CA

Business district area of downtown San Jose, California.
Business district area of downtown San Jose, California.

Bliss Score: 3.32

6. Redmond, WA

Bliss Score: 3.34

5. Stamford, CT

Bliss Score 3.36

4. Richardson, TX

Bliss Score: 3.40

3. Boulder, CO

Bliss Score: 3.43

2. Detroit, MI

Bliss Score: 3.47

1. Mountain View, CA

Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.
Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.

Bliss Score: 3.49

"Our data shows that happiness can impact productivity, employee loyalty and overall employee success," Golledge says. "Happiness at work should be one of the first factors we account for when thinking about who we want to work for and how we want to work."

If you are considering moving to another city in the United States, research by National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner reveals the top American cities where people are "living their best lives."

