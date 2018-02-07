The top 10 U.S. cities with the happiest workers, according to over 20,000 reviews

More than half of Americans don't feel connected or fulfilled at their jobs, according to Gallup's 2017 State of the American Workplace. Consequently, this negates the work and effort of the most engaged employees.

To help people find happiness in the workplace, career website CareerBliss recently released its annual list of "Happiest Cities to Work" in the United States. Topping the list as the happiest city to work in is Mountain View, Calif., home to companies such as Google and LinkedIn.

CareerBliss used over 20,000 independent employee reviews to determine the cities with the greatest concentration of happy employees.

To evaluate happiness, CareerBliss' board of workplace PhD advisors, which include experts in organizational behavior, psychology and computer science, looked at the follow eight key factors: company culture, growth opportunities within the company, people you work with, person you directly work for, rewards you receive, support from the employer, work setting and CEO leadership.

Reviews are then quantified into what the website calls a "BlissScore" with five being the most positive score and one being the least positive.



"We know based on our data that for young professionals, it is much more about an overall company culture and personal fulfillment at work than a paycheck," CareerBliss CEO Heidi Golledge tells CNBC Make It in a statement.

Here are the top 10 U.S. cities with the happiest employees, according to CareerBliss.

10. Cleveland, OH