Warren Buffett: This 'ultimate partnership' will determine your success

As just over half of Americans are celebrating Valentine's Day and spending billions of dollars on spouses and significant others today, it's worth noting how important being in meaningful relationships has been to billionaire Warren Buffett.

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO believes that making money means nothing without having another person, such as a spouse, to share the wealth with, according to a 2017 interview with Forbes.

"It's much more fun achieving things in life with a partner, there's no question about it," Buffett, 87, told the magazine. "It's really a huge advantage from a personal standpoint to have a wonderful partner."