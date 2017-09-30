4 questions to ask yourself to figure out what you really want in life

Self-made billionaire Warren Buffett recently said, "The secret of career longevity is to find something you love doing, something you would do if you didn't need the money."

In reality, data shows that many millennials are finding it difficult to follow Buffett's advice.

A 2016 Gallup poll found that only 29 percent of millennials are engaged in their jobs, which means the other 71 percent lack job clarity, which can be stressful.

"I think anyone can relate to how hard it is to find your unique voice," author and creative entrepreneur Adam J. Kurtz tells CNBC Make It. "It can take a lot of time and exploration to find what feels natural, honest and true to yourself."

In his upcoming book, "Things Are What You Make of Them," Kurtz shares a mini-collection of inspirational essays and "no-nonsense advice" for anyone seeking encouragement.

"By now, you've spent a good portion of your life learning things about yourself, steering those things in different directions, hiding them, claiming new identities and any number of other adjustments we all make (consciously or not)," Kurtz writes.

"Life is going to tell you a lot of things about yourself that you didn't ask to be told," he adds, "but when you're being true to yourself and doing what you love, none of that really matters."

Here are four questions Kurtz says you should ask yourself to figure out what you really want in life.