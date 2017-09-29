Warren Buffett credits his success to these 3 people

Warren Buffett is known for being one of the world's most successful investors. But the Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO says that there is one word that defines how he wants to be remembered and credits his success to three individuals.

"I would be very happy to have on my tombstone the word 'teacher,'" according to a virtual Warren Buffett created by Forbes as part of the magazine's 100th-anniversary issue. "I've been very lucky with the teachers I've run into."

Forbes's "100 Greatest Business Minds" list, which features Buffett on the cover of the print magazine, lets readers "Ask Warren (almost) anything" by going to Forbes.com/100 on a mobile phone.

The program also shares who his greatest teachers were: his father Howard Buffett, his late first wife Susan Buffett and his mentor Benjamin Graham.

There, an artificial intelligence program deciphers questions, including virtual Buffett's 33 possible video answers.

The self-made billionaire made a similar statement about the importance of teaching earlier this year at the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting.

"I really like teaching. I've been doing it formally and, you could say, somewhat informally all my life, and I certainly had the greatest teachers you could imagine," Buffett said. "So if somebody thought that I did a decent job at teaching, I'd feel very good about that."

Here are the three people he credits for his success: