It's no secret that Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for investing. After all, he's been in the market for 76 years.

But it was a trip Buffett took to Washington, D.C. one Saturday afternoon as a 20-year-old Columbia University grad student that changed the course of his investing career.

Buffett's early passion for reading led him to read through every book the Omaha Public Library had on investing by age 11 and through the ones in his father's office, he tells Forbes magazine.

At 19, Buffett accidentally bought "The Intelligent Investor" by investor Benjamin Graham, who would later become Buffet's hero and mentor. Buffett re-read Graham's book about half a dozen times, he says, inspiring Buffett's investment philosophy and strategy to this very day.