Elon Musk's mom Maye Musk just made history by scoring this modeling gig

Self-made billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was raised by a model mother — literally.

On Wednesday, world-renowned beauty brand CoverGirl announced Maye Musk as its newest brand ambassador. Maye, 69, has been modeling for 50 years and is now the oldest model to star in a CoverGirl campaign, she tells The New York Times.

In an Instagram post announcing her new role, she writes, "Thank you COVERGIRL, for including me in your tribe of diversity. Beauty truly is for women of all ages, and I can't wait to take you all along this amazing journey with me!"