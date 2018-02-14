Americans will spend about $19.6 billion on Valentine’s Day—including $654 million on co-workers

New Valentine's Day statistics show that Americans might really like their co-workers after all: They are expected to spend a near-record high of $19.6 billion for the holiday, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), including $654 million on gifts for their co-workers, or about $4.79 each.
That said, co-workers are the least of Americans' priorities on Valentine's Day, as significant others or spouses and family members such as parents or children receive the bulk of today's holiday spending.