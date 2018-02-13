In their 2018 annual letter, Bill and Melinda Gates share the secret to their optimism

"The headlines are filled with awful news," they wrote. "Every day brings a different story of political division, violence or natural disaster."

Nonetheless, the couple says they "see a world that's getting better."

Through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's research and initiatives to help countries facing challenges in education, poverty, hunger and health, the couple has worked at advancing equality around the world.

"Although we see a lot of disease and poverty in our work — and many other big problems that need to be solved — we also see the best of humanity," they wrote.

In a roughly two-minute-long video titled "The evidence for optimism," Melinda Gates reviewed data that showed how the world saw a drop in child mortality from 11 million deaths to five million deaths in the course of 16 years.

"To know that the world, in that span of time from 1990 to 2016, can cut childhood deaths in half makes me incredibly optimistic that we will cut that number in half yet again," she said.