4 Olympians share the mental tips they use to achieve their goals

Though Amy Purdy is in this year's Winter Olympics for snowboarding, the 38-year-old is also a known runner, dancer and model. She admits she "wasn't born an athlete,"

"I didn't become an athlete until I was 30 years old," Purdy says. "I didn't think I was going to be an Olympian or a Paralympian. I lost my legs and went through this crazy journey and never expected to be where I'm at today."

Purdy attributes her success to her ability to not give up on herself.

"We may not be able to change the beginning of things, but we can always change the ending," Purdy says, "We can always set a goal for ourselves and become anything that we set out to be.

"We have the ability to do amazing things in our lives, we just have to have that dream, have that goal and take the action to get there," she adds.