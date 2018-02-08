VISIT CNBC.COM

Top McKinsey exec Joanna Barsh: 4 ways companies prevent women from succeeding

The proliferation of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements in 2017 helped provide a platform for people of different genders, ages, races and economic status to discuss the inequality that affects women across industries.

This week, nearly 80 leaders took the stage at this year's annual MAKERS Conference in Los Angeles to discuss issues of women in the workplace, including equal pay, representation and sexual harassment.

Speakers at the three-day conference, titled #RaiseYourVoice, included former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck and renowned leadership expert Joanna Barsh, who has worked at McKinsey & Co. for over 30 years.

Barsh, who's a director emerita and senior advisor for McKinsey, has focused her research on what stunts women's growth at companies.

"The purpose of this research is to have honest conversations about what truly is holding women back in companies and what are the great things that companies are doing that are actually making a real difference," Barsh told CNBC reporter Julia Boorstin.

After a series of interviews with CEOs, business leaders, human resources workers and diversity experts, Barsh found that the following four factors "create ginormous obstacles that hold women back."

1. The gap between discussion and action

Barsh argued that "it's actually really hard to move from talk to action," especially when women are not in positions of leadership.

"When you don't have women at the top, the whole pipeline doesn't flow," Barsh added. "It doesn't flow upward."

Philanthropist Melinda Gates also recently called out this issue as it pertains to women in tech at 2017's Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing.

"Right now, a lot of diversity efforts focus on women getting into the so-called 'pipeline' but that pipeline isn't producing more than a trickle and has a lot of conditionals built in," Gates said.

Barsh says creating more leadership positions for women is one solution.

"Take every top team member and give that person a chief of staff who happens to be a mid-level, highly talented woman," she said. Barsh has also seen companies take a top role of a business division and split it into two co-existing roles, such as CEO and COO.

At this year's annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta pointed out that in industries where there's no pipeline for women to advance into senior leadership positions, "we have to build it" by actively recruiting, training and developing women.

Nassetta added how Hilton has worked toward creating a pipeline of action by setting three-year goals against increasing all types of diversity and tying executive compensation, including his own, to achieving those goals.

2. Biased evaluations

As companies come to realize that their practices may in fact discriminate against women, Barsh noted there is also "bias embedded in how we evaluate our people, men and women."

One issue Barsh mentioned was the simple order of whether men or women get evaluated by leaders first. In this case, the old phrase "ladies first" gave women an advantage.

Barsh also recommended that companies take the evaluation process and make all of the criteria as transparent as possible.

"Evaluate all women first against transparent criteria and then review all of the men," Barsh said. "That makes a huge difference in how women get perceived in a company and how many women get to the top of the company."

As a result, the entire company gets a "jolt" into being more conscious about equality.

3. Stubbornness against workplace flexibility

Barsh says the United States' workplace culture is a detriment to workers who require flexibility.

"A lot of women leave in what we call the 'messy middle.' They leave the company because they're having young children and they are turning into managers," Barsh said. "Life gets really, really hard at that point and it's kind of easier to find a different job that's more a predictable, a more certain job."

As a result, women are forced off any path to leadership.

"Instead, why doesn't the company bend the rules?" Barsh proposed. "This means you can work whenever you need to work because I'm actually only going to evaluate you on your performance."

4. The competitive nature of the workplace

In many offices, there is a seemingly natural competitiveness to work, says Barsh, who adds that it does not need to be that way.

"The competitive man-on-man intellectual combat game is not a game that everybody chooses," Barsh said.

"We can collaborate," Barsh said. "We don't have to have all our elbows out."

Transforming the workplace into one that is conducive to the success of women may require money, but "it doesn't always have to take time," Barsh said.

"It takes resolve and grit," Barsh said. "Diversity has to be a top priority for this to work. If it's kind of a priority, it just isn't going to work."

