Top McKinsey exec Joanna Barsh: 4 ways companies prevent women from succeeding

The proliferation of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements in 2017 helped provide a platform for people of different genders, ages, races and economic status to discuss the inequality that affects women across industries.

This week, nearly 80 leaders took the stage at this year's annual MAKERS Conference in Los Angeles to discuss issues of women in the workplace, including equal pay, representation and sexual harassment.

Speakers at the three-day conference, titled #RaiseYourVoice, included former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck and renowned leadership expert Joanna Barsh, who has worked at McKinsey & Co. for over 30 years.

Barsh, who's a director emerita and senior advisor for McKinsey, has focused her research on what stunts women's growth at companies.

"The purpose of this research is to have honest conversations about what truly is holding women back in companies and what are the great things that companies are doing that are actually making a real difference," Barsh told CNBC reporter Julia Boorstin.

After a series of interviews with CEOs, business leaders, human resources workers and diversity experts, Barsh found that the following four factors "create ginormous obstacles that hold women back."