At Davos, top execs discuss the #MeToo movement and women at work

Women's equality is a hot topic this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where global business and government leaders gather annually to discuss pressing social and economic issues.

This year there have been dozens of panels and events on gender, diversity and inclusion, and two specifically focused on sexual harassment.

On the main drag outside the conference hall, you'll find The Equality Lounge from women's advocacy group the Female Quotient — windows emblazoned with slogans like "Gender equality is a social and economic issue" and "Diversity is good for business" — and an interactive exhibit called "Women at Work: Myth vs. Reality" by consumer goods company Procter & Gamble.

This year's gathering is also the first ever to be chaired by all women, including IMF chief Christine Lagarde and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, and features the biggest ever percentage of female attendees; though they are still in the minority at 20 percent, or one in every five participants.

Meanwhile, heads of state Justin Trudeau of Canada and France's Emmanuel Macron spoke on women's advancement around the world, putting it at the center of their agendas.

As these leaders grapple with recent stunning revelations from the #MeToo movement and persistent pay and leadership gaps, there seems clear consensus that something needs to be done. The question is: Where do we go from here? How can businesses and governments address deeply ingrained bias and institutional barriers to women's success and equality at work?

CNBC Make It caught up with several top executives at major corporations to find out how they're thinking about these issues and where real change might come from.

"Being a husband and a father of six daughters, with a mother, two grandmothers and three sisters, I think it's spectacular what's happening with the #MeToo movement," says Chris Nassetta, the CEO of Hilton. "What we need to do in government and in business, and in every aspect of our lives, is to continue to make sure that we create an open environment for this to be discussed and that we continue to shine the bright lights on these issues wherever they still exist."

Nassetta believes companies should lead by example, and that boards and senior leaders should set the tone that sexual harassment in the workplace "is unacceptable behavior and, when they find the behavior, root it out and deal with it immediately on a zero-tolerance basis."