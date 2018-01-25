Boston Celtics owner Steve Pagliuca: Do these 3 things to be successful in the future job market

Bain Capital co-chair and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca knows a thing or two about success. He oversees a private equity firm with $85 billion in assets under management and has an NBA team to boot.
CNBC Make It caught up with Pagliuca at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week to glean his best advice for achieving career success in a rapidly changing world.
To be successful in the future job market, Pagliuca notes that firstly, you have to pursue something you'll enjoy: "You want to wake up every day and love what you're doing." Once you find a field you're passionate about, he recommends doing the following three things to reach your potential.