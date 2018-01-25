Boston Celtics owner Steve Pagliuca: Do these 3 things to be successful in the future job market

When Pagliuca was at the beginning of his career and had just started at Bain and Company, he learned an important lesson. "I was rushing around the office and trying to get a lot of stuff done, and maybe not taking the time to explain things to people, to sit down and think about what their needs were."

His first boss sat him down and gave him some advice: "My boss said, 'All the world's a stage, and you really want to make sure you're bringing everyone along and taking the time to do that rather than going from point A to point B as quick as you can.'"

It stuck with him, and now he passes along the same advice to others looking to advance in their careers. "People are looking at you — not what you say, but what you do and how you treat other people," he says. "Everybody's part of the team, and you want to treat them with respect and dignity and make them part of the solution."