Mental coach of top athletes shares 3 steps to handling pressure like an Olympian   

A half-pipe course lasts about 22 seconds. Alpine skiers fly through the air for five seconds. Figure skaters complete three twirls in a breath.

During the 2018 Winter Olympics, which kick off in a month, athletes will have a handful of very brief moments to show the world what they have spent their lifetimes training for.

That means pressure.

If you think Olympians are impervious to pressure, according to mental coach Graham Betchart, you're wrong. "Every human being feels these feelings," he tells CNBC Make It. What the best do is take the necessary steps to thrive, rather than fold, when that moment finally arrives.