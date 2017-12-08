5 Olympic hopefuls share their advice on how you can exceed your goals

Ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin, 22, says that you must hold yourself accountable to meet your goals. That starts by actively speaking it into existence.

"If you have a dream and you're passionate about it then there's no reason why you shouldn't do it," says the Olympic gold medalist, who has been dubbed the best slalom skier in the world.

What stops most people from achieving success, she says, is being scared of those dreams and ambitions.

"People are afraid to say what their ambitions are. They're afraid to say that they want to do something amazing," says Shiffrin. "They don't want to tell it to other people. They don't want to say it to their self."

But it's important that you do so, she says, because by simply uttering what you want in life it forces you to hold yourself accountable to that dream. However, it doesn't stop there.

"You have to focus on [that dream] and you have to put in the work," the ski racer explains."And it doesn't mean you can't have fun but a lot of the fun is just learning how to enjoy the process of getting there."