Why having friends at work will make you a better employee

If you don't like the people you work with, odds are you also don't like your job. Sometimes, that's out of your control, but if your other coworkers are getting along, what's keeping you from making a friend or two?

Managing to be happy at your job is not only good for your company's bottom line, but you also become a more engaged worker, according to Gallup's 2017 "State of the American Workplace" report. One way to boost your happiness at work is to form friendships with your coworkers.

"When we feel cared for — even loved, as one does in a friendship — and when we belong to a group that matters to us, we are generous with our time and talents because we're committed to people, not just the job or company," Annie McKee writes in her upcoming book "How to Be Happy at Work: The Power of Purpose, Hope, and Friendship."