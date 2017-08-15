How Elon Musk's mother inspired a family of entrepreneurs

Last week, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sent a tweet to his mother Maye Musk for the second time in eight years, according to a Twitter advanced search. "Hi Mom!" he wrote to Maye, who was supporting her son's message about inaccuracies in Ashlee Vance's biography on Elon.

After a few minutes of browsing through Maye's Twitter feed, it's easy to spot what she is most passionate about: advocating for her children and her career.

At 69, Maye is a model, nutritionist and full-time fan of her three entrepreneurial kids Elon, Kimbal and Tosca Musk. While Elon works on launching rockets and digging urban tunnel systems, Kimbal is pioneering a sustainable food movement and Tosca is making moves in the film industry with her upcoming launch of PassionFlix, the Netflix for romance movies.