This Harvard Business School grad sold his business for $100 million to pursue his dream job

In 1991, Price and his brother pioneered the beginnings of automated call distribution technology, more commonly recognized as the robotic voice that directs our calls based on the numbers we dial on our phones. Well before music was shared through Spotify or Apple Music, they launched "Send-A-Song Corporation," of which Price was CEO. Their system could deliver well-recognized songs as voicemail greeting cards just by using a personal computer, a circuit card and a phone line connection.
A few years later, the brothers rebranded as PriceInteractive Inc. and broadened their business to service automated 1-800 numbers for companies including AT&T, Fidelity, American Airlines and Sprint. But to raise capital under increasing competition, they sold PriceInteractive for $100 million in 2001. This would also allow Price to pursue his next business venture.
"If you have a real, burning desire, you should pursue the entrepreneurial path, I personally think it's the most rewarding," Price says. "I encourage anyone who really has thought about it deeply and is prepared to really make the sacrifices necessary to pursue it."
That same year, Price bought the house and farm where he lives and runs Sweet Virginia Foundation. He learned about beekeeping through word of mouth, a hobby that has since become a labor of love which also led to his close work with senior citizens.
As he cuts flowers sometimes, Price thinks about how he couldn't have imagined this future for himself 15 or 20 years ago, to the point his old business friends now say, "Who are you?"
"There's a lot of risk and work to get something started from nothing," Price says. "I haven't lived another life or followed a different career path but I know this one is very satisfying."
