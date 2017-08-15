This Harvard Business School grad sold his business for $100 million to pursue his dream job

"In my early teens and 20s, I decided I'm going to pursue this entrepreneurial path," Price tells CNBC Make It. "I feel very satisfied and fortunate in the way things have worked out for me. I've worked very hard and I've given it my best shot, but I've also been very fortunate in establishing relationships with the right people."

Price was a high schooler in the early 1970s when he first learned about Harvard Business School. He tells CNBC Make It that from that moment, he "zeroed in" and focused on a plan for what it would take to get in there.

"I made conscious decisions in undergrad to pursue that life of trying to own and operate my own business," Price says. "Getting into Harvard would help fast forward the process, do it earlier in life and increase the chances of attracting capital."

After graduating Harvard Business School, Price partnered with two former coworkers from his post-undergraduate job at accounting firm Arthur Andersen to start their own venture capital firm.

They started by making small investments of a half million dollars to $2 million at early stage companies, one of which was Discovery Channel and proved highly successful.

But after a few years of working in the finance world, he felt out of place.

"Having people come to me with plans that they needed capital for really wasn't my thing," Price says. "I wanted to be in the entrepreneur's seat."