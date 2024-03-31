'High-functioning depression' is the newest buzzy pop psych label: What it is and 2 signs to look out for

Depression is often linked with a lack of energy or inability to do small tasks.

A new term which has entered the pop psychology zeitgeist paints a very different picture of depression. "High-functioning depression," a hashtag that has more than 70 million views on TikTok, describes someone who suffers from the mood disorder but also excels at work or in school.

"High-functioning" isn't clinically defined, says John T. Maier, a psychotherapist in Cambridge Massachusetts, but a spike of interest in the term does signal that people are recognizing that those who have high-paying jobs or are exceptional students can still be suffering.

"People are more open to saying they have depression, but also I know I'm expected to meet these high demands," he says.

Here are 2 signs you have high-functioning depression.