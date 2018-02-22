6 places you can ski, ice skate and luge on actual Olympic tracks

If you're traveling through Norway, try and make a stop at Olympiaparken, the site of the 1994 Winter Olympics. It's here that Nancy Kerrigan skated to a silver medal and Ukraine's Oksana Baiul's took home the gold.

These days, visitors can cross-country ski via a network of trails that extend from Birkebeineren Ski Stadium to places like Nordseter, Sjusjøen and Rena.

For a bit more adrenaline, test your mettle on the skeleton track and reach speeds of up to 45 mph, head first. Or let someone else do the driving and hop into a bobsled to feel the pressure of 5Gs. In the summertime, the bobsled is replaced with a wheelbob — a bobsled with wheels —for a slightly slower yet still exhilarating bobsled experience.

Check the website for both hours and prices for wintertime activities and the summer bobsled.

Canada Olympic Park, Calgary: luge, skeleton, bobsled

Of the 225 athletes that the Canadian Olympic Committee sent to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, 171 have either trained or competed at the WinSport Winter Sport Institute at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, site of the 1988 Winter Olympics, or at the Bill Warren Training Centre in nearby Canmore. It's no surprise, then, that Winter Olympian-wannabes can suit up at WinSport and take to the sliding tracks.

If you're up for going on your own, use your body weight to navigate the luge through five twists in just 40 seconds. On the face-down, head-first skeleton ride, you can reach speeds of nearly 50 miles per hour on its straightaway and there's a 270-degree turn called the Kreisel corner.

For something a bit more subdued but still exhilarating, tuck into the four-person bobsleigh (winter or summer) with a trained professional who will navigate through 10 turns and reach speeds of up to 60-plus miles per hour and up to 4Gs.

WinSport is open daily, and the luge, skeleton and bobsled experiences are offered in the wintertime. Check with WinSport for specific operating hours and prices.

Lake Placid, New York: ice skating, luge, hockey

Host of the Winter Olympic Games in 1932 and 1980, there are plenty of Olympic sports in to do in Lake Placid. In addition to the bobsled, biathlon and skeleton, you can cross-country ski on the Olympic trails of Mt. Van Hoevenberg and downhill ski on Whiteface Mountain, the host of the 1980 Winter Olympics' alpine skiing competitions.

You can also go ice skating on the very same Olympic Speed Skating Oval where USA Speed Skater Eric Heiden won his five gold medals in 1980.

If you're into luging and really want to sink your spikes into the sport, sign up for the Luge Fantasy Camp with a coaching staff made up of Olympic and World Cup medal winners. Two to three days of on-ice training include learning proper start, steering and racing techniques, and in your downtime, you'll stay at the United States Olympic Training Center.

If hockey's your game, register for the Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp with 10 players from the gold medal winning 1980 USA Hockey Team, including U.S. team captain Mike Eruzione.

Check the website for hours and fees, as well as for dates and prices of the 2018 Luge Fantasy Camp dates and 2018 Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp.

Squaw Valley Ski Resort, Olympic Valley, California - downhill skiing