These are the most popular cruises for partying, relaxing and dining, according to Instagram

Have your sights set on a cruise vacation? Before you sail off into the sunset, Seahub, a cruise-booking company, scoured Instagram to see what cruise lines and ships people were loving and why.

Seahub scraped Instagram for "#cruise" to obtain over 1.8 million posts, according to the company. Posts were then grouped by mentions of specific keywords or cruise lines. Rankings were determined by case frequency as of Jan. 2.

Here's what they found.

Instagram's most popular cruise lines

Based on total number of posts on Instagram, the top cruise lines, according to Seahub, are:

1. #RoyalCaribbean (634,369 posts)

2. #CarnivalCruise (499,052 posts)

3. #DisneyCruise (319,495 posts)

3. #PrincessCruises (112,493 posts)

4. #CelebrityCruises (102,726 posts)

Royal Caribbean's ships offer vacationers a slew of Insta-worthy opportunities from surf simulators, zip lines and a trapeze school to intense water slides.

Those cruising the Royal Caribbean Instagrammed from luxurious spots like Sydney, Australia; Kotor, Montenegro and Costa Maya, Mexico, and Royal Caribbean sails to destinations including Alaska, Asia, Australia, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, New England, Cuba, Europe, Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest and the Panama Canal. On Cruise Critic, Royal Caribbean boasts nearly 16,800 "excellent" cruise ratings.