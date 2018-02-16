VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the most popular cruises for partying, relaxing and dining, according to Instagram

A cruise ship in the Stephens Passage, Alaska at sunset.
Have your sights set on a cruise vacation? Before you sail off into the sunset, Seahub, a cruise-booking company, scoured Instagram to see what cruise lines and ships people were loving and why.

Seahub scraped Instagram for "#cruise" to obtain over 1.8 million posts, according to the company. Posts were then grouped by mentions of specific keywords or cruise lines. Rankings were determined by case frequency as of Jan. 2.

Here's what they found.

Instagram's most popular cruise lines

Based on total number of posts on Instagram, the top cruise lines, according to Seahub, are:

1. #RoyalCaribbean (634,369 posts)

2. #CarnivalCruise (499,052 posts)

3. #DisneyCruise (319,495 posts)

3. #PrincessCruises (112,493 posts)

4. #CelebrityCruises (102,726 posts)

Royal Caribbean's ships offer vacationers a slew of Insta-worthy opportunities from surf simulators, zip lines and a trapeze school to intense water slides.

Those cruising the Royal Caribbean Instagrammed from luxurious spots like Sydney, Australia; Kotor, Montenegro and Costa Maya, Mexico, and Royal Caribbean sails to destinations including Alaska, Asia, Australia, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, New England, Cuba, Europe, Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest and the Panama Canal. On Cruise Critic, Royal Caribbean boasts nearly 16,800 "excellent" cruise ratings.

The most popular ships on Instagram within the number one ranked Royal Caribbean line, according to Seahub, are:

1. Harmony of the Seas

2. Oasis of the Seas

3. Allure of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas touts the "tallest slide at sea" according to Royal Caribbean.

Meanwhile, the Royal Caribbean ship that sank to the bottom of the ranking was Rhapsody of the Seas.

Top cruise lines for partying

The top three cruise lines associated with the keyword "party," are:

1. Carnival Cruise Line

2. Norwegian Cruise Line

3. Disney Cruise Line

Carnival offers shows, like "Lip Sync Battle: Carnival," which it describes as an, "on-stage adaptation of the hit Spike T.V. series," with Carnival providing guests with props, music, lighting choreographers, and back-up dancers.

People posted to Instagram videos and photos showcasing glitzy, song and dance performances aboard Carnival, as well as photos partying at the vessel's nightclub and bars. Other fun activities offered by Carnival include game shows and karaoke.

Top cruises for relaxing

The top three cruise lines associated with the keyword "relax," are:

1. Princess Cruises

2. Norwegian Cruise Line

3. Carnival Cruise Line

On-board its fleet of ships, Princess offers "The Sanctuary," which it describes as a "luxurious spa-inspired top deck retreat, reserved just for adults." The line also has yoga classes for guests.

The best cruise food

The top three cruises associated with the keyword "food" on Instagram, according to Seahub, are:

1. Princess Cruises

2. Carnival Cruise Line

3. Norwegian Cruise Line

Princess Cruises brought aboard high profile chef Curtis Stone, who was Los Angeles' Chef of the Year in the 2016 Eater Awards. Stone crafted a six-course meal specifically made for select ships, including Ruby Princess, Emerald Princess and Sun Princess.

The company also partnered with chef Ernesto Uchimura — the inaugural chef of the original Umami Burger restaurant — to bring the well-known pub fare of The Salty Dog Gastropub to select ships.

Seahub's study also ranked the most popular cruise foods on Instagram, with seafood taking the number one spot, followed by dessert and then chocolate. Vegan food ranked seventh on Seahub's list, establishing itself as more popular than foods like cake, steak, salad, fruit, chicken and shrimp.

