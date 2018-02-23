Singing in a choir could be 'the new exercise'—here’s the surprising science behind why

"Exercise is one of the few activities in life that is indisputably good for us," writes Daniel H. Pink in his new book, "When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing." "Choral singing might be the new exercise."

"Choral singing calms the heart and boosts endorphin levels. It improves lung function. It increases pain thresholds and reduces the need for pain medication," Pink claims, citing research published in Evolution and Human Behavior. It also seems to improve your outlook, boosting mood and self-esteem while alleviating feelings of stress and depression.

These aren't simply effects of singing. "People who sing in a group report far higher well-being than those who sing solo," he notes. It's about synchronizing with others. Rowers and dancers have similarly shown a greater capacity to endure pain when performing in time with others.