Why NBA superstar John Wall is heading back to college for a business degree

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall has no plans of relaxing on his couch this summer. Instead, the five-time NBA All-Star player says he will return to the University of Kentucky to earn his business degree so that he has a fall back plan after the league.
"That's what I'm focusing on," he tells The Washington Post. "I promised my dad that."
Wall's father died when the athlete was just 8 years old.
In 2010, Wall left the University of Kentucky after one year and was selected as the No. 1 draft pick by the Washington Wizards. In 2017 he signed a contract extension with the team that will pay him $207 million through the 2023 season.
Wall is following in the footsteps of many other superstar athletes who returned to college after making millions on the court. Retired NBA player and billionaire entrepreneur Michael Jordan went back to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill to finish his bachelor's degree in geography.