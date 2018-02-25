How this entrepreneur got 3 figure skaters to wear her jewelry at the Olympics

When Sonia Hou started making earrings seven years ago as a side hustle in her apartment in Los Angeles, she didn't think her design would one day be a part of U.S. Olympics history.

But that's exactly what happened after she reached out to figure skater Mirai Nagasu on Instagram in January. Nagasu wore Hou's "Fire-Jacket Earrings" when she became the first U.S. Olympian to land a triple axel in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games. The earrings, which retail for $89, have now been written about by People Magazine and Popsugar.

The earrings worn by Nagasu got their name because they represent fierceness and strength, according to Hou. Each piece is made of a white quartz stone and features gold spike-like detailing.

All three female athletes in the U.S. figure skating team, Nagasu, Karen Chen and Bradie Tennell, wore Hou's earrings during their competitions at this year's Olympics, according to the entrepreneur. "I decided to pursue Olympic female figure skaters because they receive a ton of press during the Olympics, and if they become breakout stars, the publicity is huge," she says.

Hou, a 35-year-old working mom with a 16-month-old baby, got the idea to start a jewelry business while shopping for accessories that were chic and high quality, but also affordable. "I saw Jennifer Lawrence and Anne Hathaway at the 2013 Oscars wearing jewelry that I wanted," she tells CNBC Make It. "When I saw how much it was — I was shocked. It wasn't worth it. I was also shocked how inaccessible quality jewelry was for commoners like me."