Take a look inside the most expensive home in Malibu — an $85 million cliff-side mansion

For $85 million, you could be the proud new owner of the most expensive home in Malibu, California, as featured on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

The billionaire founder of Oracle is a neighbor. "You can look down at Larry Ellison from this pool," says show host Robert Frank, of the backyard's view. "[Ellison] doesn't like to hear that," counters the home's designer, Scott Gillen.

Dubbed "The New Castle," the ritzy cliff-side mansion is named after another castle-like home that previously inhabited the space, which burned down in a wildfire in 2007. Gillen rebuilt the estate, drawing on his unique work history for inspiration.

"My background is in film," he tells "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" host Frank. "You see what I want you to see when I want you to see it."

Let's take a look at his latest creation.