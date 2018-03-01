Bill Gates shares the 2 best books he’s read this year

Bill Gates loves to read. The billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder tears through around 50 books per year and prioritizes reading over other hobbies, even if it means missing out on certain cultural touchstones.

"There is so much good stuff to watch now that people tell me great things that I never get around to, like Game of Thrones," he writes on Reddit. "Partly, I leave a lot of time to read so my video allocation is less than most people."

Gates also shared the two best books he's read so far in 2018 during a recent "Ask Me Anything" session. "There are two amazing books," he writes. "One is 'Enlightenment Now' by Pinker and another is 'Factfulness' by Rosling. They are both very readable and explain that the world is getting better."

Here's a closer look at each.