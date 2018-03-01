What started out as a joke has turned into a real business. People from China to India to Mexico to the U.S. are buying cans of Vitality Air. These are not tanks of oxygen for medical purposes. Customers just want to purchase a breath of fresh air.

"We were both in real estate, and the markets kind of took a little bit of a dip," said Lam inside the company's bottling room in Edmonton. "We looked at a bottle of water, and we said, 'Hey, we want to try something fun. We want to do something fun and new — let's try bottled air instead of bottled water.'"

If Fiji could sell water, why couldn't Canada sell air?

The 99-cent experiment

In 2014, Lam and Paquette tested their "fun" idea by putting a plastic bag of Canadian air on Ebay. It sold for 99 cents. "It cost us $10.99 to ship it, so we actually lost money on that first shipment," Lam said. But since it was only a $10 loss, they decided to try one more time.

The second bag of air sold to an American for $168. "It was like, 'Oh, wait a minute, this would be funny, but it would (also) be a product, so we should try it,'" said Paquette.

The two men decided to go into business, bringing together very different skill sets. Lam had long dabbled in e-commerce. "The moment I turned 18, I signed up for an Ebay account," he said. Lam resold things like high-end flashlights, making up to $100,000 a year, and he saved up a lot of his profits. He always liked the desk job. "I like hiding behind a computer, I like the feel of my keyboards against my fingers."

Paquette, meanwhile, had a background in building, diving and welding. "I love to work with my hands." During the drive to Banff, he explained that he jumped at the idea of being outdoors rather than inside an office. "I don't need the WiFi's and the cellphones and everything like that. I could live in this environment. I love it," he said, looking at the mountains.

Lam smiled. "I could live here, but I need WiFi."

The million-dollar investment

In 2015, they invested about $1 million, mostly from Lam, to launch Vitality Air. They spent $60,000 on a truck and another $14,000 on a trailer. They rented a facility and converted it into a state-of-the-art clean room to bottle the air. Paquette tinkered with equipment to adapt it to their new venture, and it took months before they were able to sell their first can.

"We had a lot of government agencies come after us," said Lam. Transportation companies didn't know how to classify a non-medical, non-governmental, purely recreational can of air.

Paquette said customs agents from different countries were confused by this seemingly new invention for consumers, even though other compressed air products existed. "People were like, 'Well, what's the code for it? What's the paperwork saying?'" he explained.

The two men were forced to take special courses on how to collect and transport the air, which cost them more than $250,000. "That's a really sore spot for us," said Lam.