This map shows which US states make it easiest to pay women less than men

It's been more than 50 years since the U.S. Congress passed the Equal Pay Act, which mandates that men and women be given equal pay for equal work, and the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.
But while efforts have been made to ensure equal rights and salaries in workplaces across the United States, not every state has made equal progress. Tepid penalties and loopholes tend to dampen the effectiveness of federal laws on a local level, so many states have passed versions of their own laws — and some have not.
A new interactive map, created by law firm Fisher Phillips, which specializes in labor and employment issues, highlights legislative differences between states by showing which ones have gender-specific pay protections, gender-specific protections as well as protections for other categories, or no state-specific pay equity laws at all.
Click to enlarge.