This map shows which US states make it easiest to pay women less than men

On a national scale, the pay disparity still appears to be a persistent issue in the United States. And while the EPA aims to eliminate the gap, its "vague language makes it difficult for women to prove they were paid less than a male counterpart because of their gender and deters many from even filing a lawsuit," reports Bustle.

"The act allows for men to be paid a higher wage than their female counterparts on the basis of seniority, merit, productivity, and a differential based on any other factor other than sex."

On average, women are paid 20 percent less than men. In popular industries like tech, women are offered lower starting salaries than their male counterparts for the same job at the same company 63 percent of the time and, on average, white men are offered higher salaries than women and than their peers of color.

Activists and legislators are trying to call attention to and reverse these trends, and some progress has already been documented on the local level: "A number of states have already enacted robust pay equality statutes," Caminiti, says, "and we expect more legislation on the horizon."

Leaders like Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, and California Senator Kamala Harris are ramping up their efforts, while businesses like Fisher Phillips are following suit.

And as Don Schroeder, a partner at the law firm Foley and Lardner, tells CNBC Make It, by performing regular pay-equity audits, employers, at some point, will "likely close the pay gap."

