Oscar-nominee Denzel Washington paid for 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman to study at Oxford

Chadwick Boseman, the 41-year-old star of "Black Panther," may have acting veteran and 2018 Oscar-nominee Denzel Washington to thank for some of his success.

While studying at Howard University in the late '90s, Boseman and some of his peers applied to a prestigious summer theater program at The University of Oxford. The group of students got in, but they couldn't afford to go.

One of their acting teachers at Howard, actress Phylicia Rashad from The Cosby Show, "pushed for us," Boseman told Rolling Stone. "She essentially got some celebrity friends to pay for us to go."

It wasn't until after the program when he got a beneficiary letter and found out who funded the program: "Denzel paid for me. I'm sure he has no idea. ... I've been waiting to meet him, so I can tell him."