Disney will donate $1 million to help develop STEM programs in the U.S., following the runaway box-office success of "Black Panther," it was announced Monday.

The company will give the grant to Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), a nonprofit organization that offers young people support and essential skills to help them reach their full potential.

The donation is expected to help grow the group's national STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) curriculum, and establish new STEM centers of innovation in a dozen communities, including Atlanta, New Orleans and Washington, DC.

BGCA's centers of innovation offer hands-on experiences with advanced technologies such as 3D printers and robotics.