"Black Panther" is on pace to drum up more than $100 million in its second weekend at the U.S. box office, becoming only the fourth movie in history to achieve that feat.

Walt Disney estimates the Marvel Studios film will earn $108 million at North American theaters this weekend, the second-best sophomore weekend of all time.

"Black Panther" trails only "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which earned $149.2 million in its second Friday-Sunday window. It edges out "Jurassic World" and "Marvel's Avengers," which earned $106.6 million and $103.1 million, respectively.

"Black Panther" has now earned $400 million in U.S. theaters. No other movie in Marvel Studios' series of 18 interconnected films has ever crossed that threshold so quickly.

The latest estimate from the House of Mouse shows the superhero movie's worldwide ticket sales climbing to $704 million through Sunday.