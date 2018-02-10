"We're looking at a new [February] opening record, supplanting Deadpool's 130-plus opening" excluding President's Day, according to comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian said. "I think it beats that."

"Black Panther" is already on pace to top pre-sales for all superhero movies through online ticket-seller Fandango. A study by marketing tech firm Amobee indicates it's the most anticipated movie of 2018.

Despite its 2018 release, "Black Panther" generated more tweets than any superhero movie released last year, except "Justice League," according to Amobee. The only comic book flick that generated more positive sentiment on Twitter last year was "Wonder Woman," which also broke boundaries and generated tremendous goodwill by putting a women in the starring role and director's chair.

"Much like 'Wonder Women' before it, 'Black Panther' allows a segment of the audience that had previously been woefully underrepresented on-screen to finally see themselves front and center in a superhero movie," said Jonathan Cohen, principal brand analyst at Amobee.

To be sure, this isn't the first time a superhero franchise was headed by a black man. The modern genre arguably kicked off in 1998 with "Blade," starring Wesley Snipes as Marvel Comics' African-American vampire hunter. The first installment earned $130 million worldwide and spawned two sequels. The dark, violent film redefined the tenor of superhero movies, just as the Batman franchise momentarily lost traction at the box office after a fourth sequel in 1997.

The gritty and grounded tone of "Blade" dominated superhero movies for the next 10 years, until "Iron Man" introduced Marvel's formula of interconnected films that blended comic timing, big-budget special effects, and character-driven storytelling.