You could tank your chance of getting an offer if you bring this up too early in a job interview

Many employers inquire about the salary range you're expecting when interviewing for a new position. But discussing pay before receiving a job offer could tank your chance of getting hired, says HR expert Barry Drexler.

Drexler, who has over 30 years of experience at notable companies like Lehman Brothers and Lloyds Bank, says that people often make this mistake without thinking twice. However, discussing salary during an interview is problematic because it leads to negotiation, which puts both sides on the defensive.

"If you start negotiating before you get an offer, you're going to talk yourself out of a job," explains Drexler.

He gives this example: An interviewer may ask, "How much are you looking to make in this role?" If you respond with a salary that's far higher than how much they're willing to give, it could immediately take you out of the running for the position.

In another scenario, the employer may counter your salary range with the max amount the company is willing to pay. If that number is much lower, you're stuck either trying to negotiate a higher salary, which Drexler says will make you seem combative. Your other option is to let your interviewer know right then whether you're willing to come accept a lower salary, which will ruin your ability to negotiate a higher salary if you're ultimately given a job offer, he says.