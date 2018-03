Madison has been a professional mountain guide since 1999 and has led 37 climbers to the peak of Everest in the last seven years alone.

But his deluxe adventures come at a steep price. John Stenderup, a logistics consultant, paid $120,000 for his trip up Mt. Everest. For a training climb in Cascade mountains of the Pacific Northwest in preparation for his trip to the summit of K2, Stenderup will shell out another $60,000.

"It's definitely not a cheap hobby," he tells "Secret Lives of the Super Rich." "But it's definitely worth every penny."