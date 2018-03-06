Reports: Perceptions of workplace equality differ significantly from the realities

Understanding the realities and causes behind gender disparities at work will be key to closing the pay gap. According to a survey conducted by International Women's Day with Ipsos in 27 countries across the world, sexual harassment is still viewed as the top issue facing women and girls around the world.

Equal pay is also considered a key challenge facing women, but people wildly over-estimate how quickly the gap could be closed. Nearly half of those surveyed think pay equality between men and women will be achieved in their lifetime, with people in the U.S. projecting equal pay by 2028.

The harsh reality is that data indicates that at the current rate of change, the pay gap won't close for another 31 years after that — 2059.

Also, when it comes to the question of women in business, people vastly over-estimate women's representation in management. In fact, respondents estimated that of the world's top 500 companies, 19 percent have a female CEO. Among these companies the actual percentage of women CEOs is just three.