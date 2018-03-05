Melinda Gates just announced a new $170 million plan to fund women’s equality around the world

Melinda Gates kicked off 2018 by proclaiming "it's time for a new era for women" in a Time magazine op-ed. Today, she shared her plans to help empower women around the world.

"With a new focus on women's economic empowerment, connecting women to markets, making sure they have access to financial services, and empowering them to help themselves, we aim to help tear down the barriers that keep half the world from leading a full life," Gates wrote in a op-ed for Quartz published Monday.

Gates announced the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's plan to spend $170 million over the next four years to help women exercise their economic power.

"Simply put when money flows into the hands of women who have the authority to use it, everything changes," Gates wrote.

The Gates' last multi-million dollar push to end gender inequality came in 2016 when Gates announced an $80 million commitment to improve data collection on the gender pay gap around the world and support programs already advancing gender equality.